Kuwait National Guard announces downing of 7 hostile drones in past 24 hours

KUWAIT, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwait National Guard announced today that its Wajib Mubarak force has successfully intercepted and downed seven hostile drones that had violated Kuwait’s airspace over the past 24 hours.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), National Guard spokesperson Brigadier Dr Jadaan Fadel Jadaan said the force has intercepted and downed three unmanned aerial vehicles and 24 drones since the onset of the heinous Iranian aggression, bringing the total number of downed UAVs and drones to 27.

He added that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit of the Land Forces Engineering Corps has also responded to 31 reports of missile remnants and shrapnel found at various locations.