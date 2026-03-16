Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED40 million in support of 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphan' Initiative

ABU DHABI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Nasser Holdings has contributed AED40 million in support of the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to establish a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to supporting orphans in the UAE, ensuring a more stable future and enhancing their quality of life.

The contribution comes as part of the strong community engagement witnessed by the initiative from institutions and individuals across the UAE, reflecting the deeply rooted values of generosity and social solidarity that characterise Emirati society, while reinforcing efforts to create a long-term support system for orphans through a sustainable endowment model that delivers continuous humanitarian impact.

The step also reflects Al Nasser Holdings’ commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to supporting national initiatives that invest in people and contribute to building a more cohesive and sustainable society, in line with the objectives of the Year of Family and its emphasis on social solidarity and caring for vulnerable groups.

Abdullah Nasser Huwaileel Al Mansoori, Chairman of Al Nasser Holdings, said: “The ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ initiative embodies a noble humanitarian vision centred on providing sustainable support for orphans through an endowment model that ensures the continuity and long-term growth of its impact. At Al Nasser Holdings, we are proud to contribute to this national initiative, which reflects the values of giving and solidarity deeply rooted in UAE society and reaffirms that caring for orphans is a shared community responsibility that requires collective efforts.”

He added: “We believe that investing in orphans is an investment in the future of society, and that supporting sustainable endowment initiatives represents a key pillar in building a more stable and dignified life for those most in need. Our contribution comes in support of Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s efforts to strengthen endowment as an effective development tool capable of generating sustainable social impact.”

H.E. Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority -Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said that Al Nasser Holdings’ contribution reflects the spirit of national partnership in supporting endowment initiatives, noting that “each contribution builds on another to create a collective force capable of generating sustainable humanitarian impact in the lives of orphans, while strengthening social cohesion and reinforcing the values of shared responsibility.”

The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi launched the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative to establish a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to supporting orphans, with returns allocated to meeting their educational, healthcare, and living needs, helping improve their quality of life and contribute to building a healthy and balanced society. The initiative also reflects the noble values and principles championed by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, while promoting the culture of endowment and reinforcing its role as a sustainable development tool.