Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City organises entertainment event for hospitalised children on Emirati Children’s Day

ABU DHABI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City organised today an entertainment event for hospitalised children, coinciding with Emirati Children’s Day, observed annually on 15th March, with the aim of supporting the psychological well-being of young patients and highlighting the importance of enabling children to access technology and the internet in a safe and responsible manner.

The event aligns with this year’s theme, “The Right to Digital Knowledge”, which seeks to raise awareness among children and parents about the safe use of digital technologies and empower children to benefit responsibly from online information and knowledge.

The theme, launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF),, also underscores the importance of protecting children from digital risks, including cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content, online grooming attempts, and the dangers associated with sharing personal information without sufficient awareness.

Dr. Ahmed Hassan Al Mazmi, Consultant in Paediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, affirmed that safeguarding children’s health today — whether through the provision of advanced medical care or by promoting a culture of prevention and health awareness among families — represents a genuine investment in a brighter future for the UAE.

He noted that every healthy child represents a promising pillar in the nation’s journey of progress and prosperity, adding that children in the UAE receive exceptional care and attention from the wise leadership, which firmly believes that true investment begins in the early years of childhood.

He further explained that the responsibility of paediatricians continues to grow in this regard, as they play a vital role in achieving this vision by delivering the highest standards of healthcare and contributing to the creation of a safe and healthy environment that supports children’s growth and development.

Dr. Aisha Al Kaabi, Consultant and Head of the General Paediatrics Department at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said that Emirati Children’s Day represents an opportunity to celebrate the joy of every child and their limitless potential and capabilities.

She added that her work in paediatrics allows her to witness the stages of children’s growth, curiosity and development day after day, noting that caring for children’s health goes beyond providing treatment, as it also contributes to shaping the future of the UAE.

She stressed that investing in children today means empowering the nation’s future leaders, innovators and protectors of the homeland.