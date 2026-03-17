Sultan bin Rashid Al Dhahri contributes AED20 million in support of Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sultan bin Rashid Al Dhahri has contributed AED20 million in support of the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The campaign aims to establish a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to supporting orphans, ensuring a more stable future for them and enhancing their quality of life, while contributing to building a balanced and cohesive society.

This contribution comes as part of the broad community engagement witnessed by the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans campaign. It also reflects a strong belief in the importance of supporting the most vulnerable groups and reinforcing the values of generosity and social solidarity deeply rooted in Emirati society.

The step also aligns with the objectives of the UAE Year of Family, reaffirming that the UAE community stands as one family alongside orphans and strengthening the concept of sustainable support through endowment as a long-term development tool.

Sultan bin Rashid Al Dhahri highlighted the importance of the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans campaign and its role in providing sustainable care for orphans, praising the efforts made by Awqaf Abu Dhabi to develop an endowment model capable of delivering long-term social impact.

He said, “We are proud to contribute to this noble national initiative, which reflects the spirit of generosity and solidarity that defines Emirati society. It also underscores the importance of investing in people through sustainable initiatives that provide care and empowerment for orphans, giving them better opportunities to build a more stable and prosperous future.

We believe that endowment represents an advanced civilisational model that ensures the sustainability of giving and amplifies its impact across generations. Caring for orphans is a shared societal responsibility that requires the collective efforts of individuals and institutions alike. Through this contribution, we hope to support the continued progress of sustainable charitable work in the UAE and strengthen efforts aimed at building a long-term support system for orphans.”

The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi launched the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans campaign as a humanitarian initiative that reflects the UAE’s belief that every orphan is supported by an integrated network of families and institutions that provide the necessary care and support.

The campaign aims to establish a sustainable funding source dedicated to orphan care, while also promoting endowment values, strengthening the concept of endowment as a driver of sustainability, reviving its role as a development tool for communities, and encouraging broad participation in supporting various segments of society.