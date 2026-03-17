HRE Real Estate Development contributes AED100 million in support of Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- HRE Real Estate Development has contributed AED100 million in support of the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The contribution comes amid growing participation from individuals and institutions across the community in support of the campaign, which aims to establish a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to orphan care in the UAE, contributing to stronger social cohesion and reinforcing the deeply rooted values of generosity and giving within Emirati society.

Mohamad Adib Hejazi, Chairman of HRE, said, “We believe that supporting national initiatives with sustainable social impact is a shared responsibility among all members of society. Our contribution to the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans campaign reflects our commitment to participating in initiatives that invest in people and provide sustainable support for orphans, opening wider opportunities for education and dignified living while strengthening social cohesion.”

The campaign seeks to establish an endowment whose assets will be invested under a sustainable model to generate long-term returns dedicated to supporting orphans across education and healthcare, enhancing their quality of life and opening broader pathways for stability and empowerment.

The Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans campaign continues to receive contributions from individuals and institutions through multiple accessible channels, as part of broader efforts to strengthen endowment culture and encourage community participation in sustainable humanitarian and development initiatives.