Alef Group to develop community mall at Hayyan in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in Sharjah, has announced plans to develop a new community mall within Hayyan, one of its distinguished projects in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The mall will serve as a central retail and lifestyle hub within the Hayyan community, bringing together a curated mix of retail outlets, cafés, dining concepts and essential services designed to support the daily needs of residents while creating a vibrant social destination for the wider community.

Strategically located along Emirates Road and positioned as a landmark component of Hayyan, the future retail destination will benefit from strong accessibility and connectivity, while attracting and enabling it to serve not only residents of Hayyan but also neighboring communities across Sharjah.

Hayyan is one of Sharjah’s most distinctive nature-inspired communities, designed to combine contemporary living with expansive green landscapes, lagoon and family-focused amenities.