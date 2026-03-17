Asia Rugby Council to open new office in Dubai

DUBAI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Asia Rugby Council has ratified the decision of the Asia Rugby Executive Committee to establish its operations office in Dubai, following the signing of an agreement with the UAE Government in mid-2022, while maintaining the union’s legal headquarters in Hong Kong.

The decision was confirmed during a meeting held via videoconference and chaired by Qais Al Dhalai, President of Asia Rugby.

It was approved following a vote by the member unions, with 27 of the 28 unions attending the meeting supporting the establishment of the new office. The move aims to enhance operational and financial efficiency and facilitate communication with national unions across the continent.

Al Dhalai expressed his sincere appreciation to the UAE Government, to H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, for hosting the office at the Olympic Committee headquarters, and to the Ministry of Sport and Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sport, for the strong support extended to Asia Rugby and the constructive cooperation with the Ministry.

Al Dhalai stated, “This decision represents a historic step in the journey of rugby across the continent. The Council approval to open Asia Rugby’s office in the UAE marks an important milestone for Asian rugby and reflects the confidence of our member unions and their shared commitment to strengthening the union’s institutional framework and operational capabilities in line with the next phase of the sport’s growth in Asia.”

He continued, “The selection of the UAE to host the Asia Rugby office reflects the country’s leading position in organising and hosting major continental and international sporting events, as well as the advanced regulatory and administrative environment it provides to support the work of international sports organisations.”