Alsayyah Group allocates projects worth AED100 million to 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans'

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Alsayyah Group has allocated projects valued at AED100 million in support of the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign.

The campaign was launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to establish a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to supporting orphan care across the country.

This step comes amid the strong community engagement witnessed by the campaign, reflecting the deeply rooted values of generosity and solidarity in the country. It also reflects the commitment of UAE society to supporting projects that invest in people and contribute to building a more cohesive and sustainable community, in line with the objectives of the Year of Family.

It also aims to establish an endowment whose assets are invested through a sustainable waqf model that generates long-term returns dedicated to supporting orphans in areas, including education, healthcare and dignified living, thereby enhancing their quality of life.

Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director-General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi, affirmed that this initiative reflects the strong spirit of social responsibility demonstrated by the UAE community, noting that every contribution adds to others to create a collective force that delivers sustainable humanitarian impact benefiting orphans and society as a whole.