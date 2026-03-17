MoHESR’s Legal Profession Manpower Transformation Working Group holds first meeting

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has recently held the first meeting of the Legal Profession Manpower Transformation Working Group, part of the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills.

The meeting was chaired by Essam Al Tamimi, Chairman of Al Tamimi & Co., and focused on bridging the gap between academic law education and labour market needs.

The working group supports the efforts of the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills, which aims to strengthen alignment between higher education outcomes and labour market requirements while preparing graduates for rapidly evolving professional environments.

Discussions focused on identifying skills gaps among law graduates, strengthening work experience and aligning law education with evolving professional and legislative developments. Participants also emphasised updating university curricula to include emerging fields such as AI and digital assets to better prepare graduates for modern legal practice.

During the second quarter of 2026, the working group will hold specialised consultations with 35 leading law firms in the UAE to assess labour market needs and gather industry insights. The consultations will help shape educational and training pathways for legal specialisations and contribute to a comprehensive framework for developing legal education, with a progress report expected by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

The initiative forms part of national efforts to strengthen the UAE’s higher education system, enhance its alignment with economic and professional sector needs and contribute to advancing the country’s global competitiveness.

The Legal Profession Manpower Transformation Working Group is one of eight working groups formed under the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills, which brings together leading academic and industry experts in the UAE.