Falling debris injures two emergency medical staff in Kuwait

KUWAIT, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Two members of Kuwait’s emergency medical teams were injured after debris fell on an ambulance centre, the Ministry of Health said, adding that both are in stable condition.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the injuries occurred while the staff members were at their workplace in one of the ambulance centres.

Al-Sanad explained that emergency teams responded immediately, providing first aid to the injured at the scene before transferring them to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment, and noted that their condition is stable.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the incident in coordination with the concerned authorities as part of an integrated national system, ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel and the continued delivery of medical services without any impact on the readiness of health facilities.