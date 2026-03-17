RAKEZ hosts workshop on UAE corporate tax, financial management

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently organised an expert-led workshop aimed at helping businesses navigate UAE corporate tax requirements while strengthening their financial management practices.

The workshop focused on equipping companies with a clearer understanding of corporate tax obligations while offering practical strategies to manage spending, improve cash flow visibility, and maintain financial stability.

Participants were briefed on key aspects of the UAE’s corporate tax framework, including registration requirements, proper record-keeping practices, and approaches to ensuring accurate and timely tax filings.

They also gained insights into corporate tax thresholds and available relief mechanisms, including the 0% tax threshold and the Small Business Relief scheme, helping businesses better understand how these provisions apply to their operations.

The workshop further explored practical financial management approaches that companies can adopt to strengthen their financial position, including prioritising spending, improving cash flow monitoring, and using automation tools to enhance operational efficiency and support more sustainable growth.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our focus at RAKEZ is to ensure that businesses within our community remain well-informed and well-prepared. By bringing together regulatory expertise and practical financial insights, we help our clients strengthen their operations and make confident decisions for their growth.”