UAE rejects characterisation of Iran’s attacks as ‘retaliatory’, affirms its inherent right to self-defence before Human Rights Council

GENEVA, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE reaffirmed its categorical rejection of any justifications put forward by the Iranian government regarding the hostile escalation against countries in the region, stressing that such claims are merely attempts to mislead the international community in an effort to justify its unprovoked and unlawful aggression against the UAE and countries in the region.

The UAE underscored that targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law and undermines international efforts to strengthen regional security and stability.

The statement was delivered by Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations Office and Other International Organisations in Geneva, during the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran and the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran at the Human Rights Council’s current session in Geneva.

He added that this ongoing unprovoked aggression, which has continued for 17 days against the UAE, the Gulf Cooperation Council states, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has received strong condemnation from the international community through the historic United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, co-sponsored by 136 UN Member States, which calls on Iran to immediately cease these attacks.

The resolution affirms that these acts constitute a violation of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security. It demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease any provocations or threats against neighbouring countries, including through the use of its proxies in the region. It sends a clear and unified message that the international community will not tolerate attacks on the sovereignty of states or the deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure. The resolution further stresses that Iran is fully liable for all injury and damage caused to affected countries as a result of its unlawful armed attacks.

Al Musharakh noted that despite the sincere and responsible efforts undertaken by the UAE and countries in the region until the last moment to prevent the outbreak of war, Iran chose to isolate itself from its neighbours.

He also affirmed the UAE’s outright rejection of the characterisation contained in the report of the Special Rapporteur and the Fact-Finding Mission, describing these attacks as “retaliatory strikes.” He emphasised that such characterisation lacks any legal or factual basis and provides an unjustified pretext for acts of aggression that are unlawful under international law. He also stressed that any attempts to characterise or justify this aggression under any pretext would set a dangerous precedent that runs counter to the principles of the international order based on respect for state sovereignty.

Al Musharakh added that the Iranian attacks on the UAE constitute a serious violation of human rights and a brutal and unprovoked act of aggression against the UAE, and undermine international efforts to maintain global peace and security. He called on the Human Rights Council to uphold its responsibilities by characterising these violations in a manner that accurately reflects their nature and gravity and is consistent with international law and established facts.

He further noted that these attacks targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure, killing seven people and injuring 145 others, in a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

He affirmed that these attacks endanger citizens and residents, threaten regional stability and the security of international navigation and global supply chains, and directly impact the global economy, which is closely linked to the region’s security and stability.

In his concluding remarks, Jamal Al Musharakh stressed that the UAE reaffirms its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, in accordance with its right to self-defence under international law and Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.

The mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran is one of the independent mechanisms of the Human Rights Council, tasked with monitoring the human rights situation in Iran and submitting periodic reports and recommendations to the Council. The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran was also established by a Council resolution to investigate alleged human rights violations in Iran and to collect and document relevant evidence and information.