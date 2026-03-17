Sharjah signs consultancy deal for aquaculture farm project

SHARJAH, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA) has signed a consultancy agreement with Tridel Meteorological Projects Company to prepare technical designs for the marine facilities of the emirate’s aquaculture farm project.

The contract also covers supervision of implementation to meet the highest engineering and technical standards. It also includes designing marine cages for fish farming, and the associated anchoring and mooring systems.

In addition, the firm will oversee the execution of all marine facilities linked to the project.

The partnership aims to leverage the consultancy’s specialised expertise in marine projects, ensuring the application of best practices in aquaculture facility design and implementation, ahead of the project’s forthcoming execution phase.

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Chairman of SFRA, highlighted that the aquaculture farm project is a vital initiative supporting the emirate’s fish farming sector and enhancing food security. He noted that the authority continues to implement strategic projects and initiatives to develop the fisheries sector, contributing to sustainable development and meeting local market needs.