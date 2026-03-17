Emir of Qatar, King of Jordan discuss regional developments

DOHA, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Tuesday discussed the developments in the region in light of the current escalation and the continued blatant Iranian aggression targeting Qatar, Jordan, and a number of countries in the region.

According to the Qatar News Agency, the Emir affirmed Qatar's solidarity with Jordan regarding all measures it takes to defend its sovereignty and security and to ensure the safety of its citizens. The King of Jordan also renewed his country's solidarity and full support for all measures taken by Qatar to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability.

The two sides expressed their rejection of these attacks and stressed the need for an immediate cessation of all military actions that could expand the conflict and endanger the security of countries and their peoples.

They also emphasised the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to de-escalate and contain the ongoing tensions, and to work through diplomatic channels and dialogue to address existing crises in a way that helps prevent further deterioration in the region and enhances prospects for security and stability.

Both sides also discussed various regional and international issues of mutual concern, stressing the importance of continuing coordination and consultation between the two countries, especially in light of current developments and their implications for the region's security and stability.