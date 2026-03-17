Bahrain intercepts 129 missiles, 233 drones since onset of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain announced that the air defence systems of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) intercepted and destroyed 129 ballistic missiles and 233 drones that targeted the Kingdom since the onset of the Iranian aggression.

"The use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian areas and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security," the BDF said in a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).