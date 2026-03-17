Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Eid Al Fitr with ‘Eid at the Park’ programme

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi will host a series of events for Eid Al Fitr under a programme titled “Eid at the Park”, offering family-oriented activities and entertainment.

The programme includes interactive games, arts and crafts, workshops and a gaming zone, alongside live performances such as hula hoop and bubble shows and roaming mascots.

Families can also gather for reading sessions designed to inspire younger visitors through storytelling and shared moments of learning.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the Park’s daily Falcon Interaction, a signature cultural attraction showcasing the grace and tradition of falconry.

Visitors can also attend daily falconry interactions, film screenings including Emirati films, and outdoor activities in the park’s adventure zone, featuring attractions such as kite flying and water-based play.

Visitors can also explore the Park’s Animal Barn, where families can enjoy close encounters with friendly animals in an interactive setting. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in feeding sessions, take pony and camel rides, capture photos, and engage with animal keepers to learn more about the animals and their care.

During Friday and Saturday, visitors can also explore the Park Market, which will feature more than 60 local vendors offering a diverse selection of sweets, savoury bites, and handmade products, among others.