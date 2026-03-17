'Ramadan Nights 2026' in Sharjah attracts strong visitor turnout

SHARJAH, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The 43rd edition of the Ramadan Nights exhibition is witnessing strong visitor turnout, offering a shopping destination for families during the holy month and ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the 18-square-metre exhibition offers substantial promotional offers and exclusive discounts of more than 75 percent on a wide range of products, and runs until 22nd March as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

More than 210 exhibitors representing over 700 local and international brands are taking part, showcasing items including fashion, electronics, home furnishings, food products and jewellery.

The event also features cultural and entertainment activities, prize draws and a heritage village highlighting Emirati traditions, alongside traditional products and handicrafts offered by local families and small businesses.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the Ramadan Nights exhibition continues to consolidate its position as a leading retail and entertainment event that attracts significant interest from families and visitors. He noted that the increasing momentum as Eid Al Fitr approaches reflects growing confidence in the event from both consumers and exhibitors.