RTA community initiatives reach 10,500 beneficiaries during Ramadan 2026

DUBAI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that 10,500 people benefited from community events and programmes organised during the Holy Month of Ramadan, under the theme “Family Is Where We Belong".

The initiatives were implemented in cooperation with Keolis MHI, the company responsible for operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro and operating Dubai Tram, Sobha Realty, Noon, Beit Al Khair Society and Dar Al Hay Gents Tailoring.

The community programmes witnessed broad participation from RTA employees, who volunteered to prepare and distribute meals and Ramadan Rations cards across the emirate.

Beneficiaries included underprivileged families, orphaned students, People of Determination, heavy vehicle drivers and taxi drivers.

RTA also activated partnerships with private-sector and local entities to coordinate and implement charitable initiatives that encourage volunteering, humanitarian work and cooperation, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family.

According to programme monitoring statistics and final results, 8,000 beneficiaries were reached through the “Meals on Wheels” initiative. The “Ramadan Rations” initiative targeted workers, delivery bike riders, bus drivers, abra passengers and members of the wider community. In addition, 2,000 people benefited from Ramadan initiatives organised at metro stations.

In conjunction with Zayed Humanitarian Day, RTA implemented the “Ramadan Rations” initiative through distributing 500 nol cards to underprivileged families.

Notably, RTA was keen to bring joy to orphaned students through the “Eid Joy” initiative, organised in cooperation with Keolis MHI, Dar Al Hay Gents Tailoring and Al Ahliah Charity Schools, to provide Eid Al Fitr essentials and Eidiya (cash gifts) to students.