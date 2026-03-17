Badr Jafar contributes AED10 million to 'Edge of Life' campaign

DUBAI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises, announced a personal contribution of AED10 million and partnered with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) on an international outreach effort that secured signed pledges from some of the world’s most prominent philanthropic foundations, all in solidarity with the Edge of Life campaign.

The campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to fight childhood hunger around the world.

The contribution was announced at a Suhoor event organised by the MBRGI, which brought together philanthropy and business leaders in collaboration with Badr Jafar.

Jafar said, “When the UAE faces pressure, it looks outward in generosity. That is who we are as a nation and as a community. The Edge of Life campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is a powerful expression of that truth: a bold commitment, made to protect the world’s most defenceless children. That is not just philanthropy, that is true humanity.”

He highlighted the strategic role of charitable initiatives in unifying efforts in the service of humanitarian causes, adding that the campaign specifically addresses one of the most pressing global challenges.

Jafar added, “The decision by some of the world’s most respected philanthropic institutions – spanning Asia, Africa, and the West – to stand publicly alongside the UAE and this campaign, at this particular moment, carries a significance that goes far beyond the numbers. It is a statement of solidarity with this nation, and a reflection of the deep trust and respect the UAE commands on the world stage.”

He commended the pledges of contribution announced by several international foundations and organisations at the Suhoor event, noting that the exceptional engagement with the campaign reflects a profound trust in the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives and the nation’s mission to champion noble goals.

The campaign is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger. It places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.local