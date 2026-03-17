Yas Island welcomes Eid Al Fitr with experiences for whole family

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Island Abu Dhabi is marking Eid Al Fitr with a wide range of family-oriented experiences, offering visitors a mix of hospitality, entertainment and cultural activities across its leading attractions and venues.

The destination is presenting a series of seasonal offers, including hotel stays, dining experiences and themed entertainment, aimed at creating memorable holiday experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Among the highlights is the Yas Island “Stay and Play” package, which combines accommodation at the island’s hotels with access to its theme parks, including Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will host a five-day Eid celebration from 19th to 23rd March, featuring traditional Ayala performances at the entrance, alongside cultural activities such as calligraphy, henna artistry, Sadu weaving and a traditional majlis. The park will also distribute 250 Eid goodie bags to younger visitors.

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will offer a programme combining water attractions with cultural entertainment, including live music, Ayala performances and traditional fisherman shows. Visitors can participate in activities such as clay making, calligraphy, henna and face painting, while 250 Eidiya goodie bags will be distributed daily to children.

Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will also mark the occasion from 19th to 23rd March with live performances, cultural displays and family-friendly activities, including calligraphy, henna, falcon interactions and a majlis experience. The park will distribute 500 Eidiya gift bags to young guests during the celebrations.

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will host its Eid programme from 20th to 25th March, featuring traditional performances, interactive workshops such as clay making and calligraphy, and cultural experiences including a majlis setting. Children will receive daily Eidiya giveaways as part of the festivities.

In the hospitality sector, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is offering a special Eid package that includes accommodation, daily breakfast at Garage, and access to one theme park per night for up to two guests, along with a 20 percent discount on food and beverages.

Yas Plaza Hotels is also providing Eid offers featuring access to Yas theme parks, shared leisure facilities and family-oriented accommodation across its six properties.

Yas Bay Waterfront will host a series of entertainment programmes from 20th to 22nd March, including live performances such as Ayala and Dabke dances, as well as LED drumming shows. Visitors can also enjoy henna artistry and Arabic calligraphy experiences.