Competent authorities arrest individual for trespassing, filming in restricted areas without permit

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The competent authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah have apprehended an individual (A.M., an Arab national) after he trespassed and carried out filming in restricted areas without obtaining the necessary official permits, in clear violation of the laws and regulations in force in the country.

The authorities stated that the individual had secretly infiltrated these sites before being detected and arrested.

During questioning, it was revealed that he works for a media organisation; however, he did not have any authorisation permitting him to access these locations or conduct filming activities there.

Investigations further revealed that the suspect entered the site using a rented vehicle belonging to a journalist working for the Dubai branch of a foreign media organisation.

The suspect has been referred to the Public Prosecution to take the necessary legal action against him for entering prohibited sites and filming without a licence.

During investigations, it was confirmed that the accused violated applicable laws and regulations by conducting filming without obtaining official approvals, in breach of the filming bans enforced in those areas.

Investigations also revealed that the recorded footage was sent electronically to a news organisation in London without official authorisation, based on instructions from the Gulf regional branch manager of the company (B.A., an Arab national).

It is noteworthy that UAE laws criminalise entering or being present in restricted areas without a permit, even if not accompanied by any other act. They also criminalise taking photographs, preparing maps, recording coordinates, or using any other means of documentation in violation of prohibitions issued by the competent authorities.

The UAE Public Prosecution stressed the importance of adhering to applicable laws and regulations and obtaining prior official permits before undertaking any filming activities, particularly in sensitive or restricted locations, in order to preserve public safety and maintain security and public order.