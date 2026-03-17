NCM forecasts cloudy, cooler weather with light rain

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially at night over coastal areas, islands, and some northern regions, with a chance of light rainfall and a noticeable drop in temperatures, particularly in western areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming active at times and causing blowing dust during the daytime. They will be southeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will see moderate to rough seas. The first high tide will occur at 12:39 and the second at 01:48, while the first low tide will be at 19:19 and the second at 07:11.

In the Oman Sea, waves will be light to moderate, becoming rough at times. The first high tide will occur at 09:20 and the second at 21:42, while the first low tide will be at 15:24 and the second at 04:01.