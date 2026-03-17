UAE condemns destabilising terrorist plot targeting State of Kuwait

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has strongly condemned the destabilising terrorist plot that targeted the State of Kuwait, commending the vigilance and effectiveness of its security services, which successfully dismantled a Hezbollah-affiliated terrorist cell that was planning to undermine security and stability and recruit individuals for the organisation.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates categorically rejects all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining the security and stability of states.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Kuwait and its unwavering support for all measures taken to safeguard its security and stability, and to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.