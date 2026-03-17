Ajman announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday for government employees

AJMAN, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Human Resources has announced that the Eid Al-Fitr holiday for the year 1447 AH for Ajman Government employees will begin on Thursday, 19th March, and continue until Sunday, 22nd March, with official work resuming on Monday, 23rd March.

On this occasion, the Department extended its highest congratulations and best wishes to the leadership and people of the UAE, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations, praying that the occasion returns with goodness, prosperity and blessings for all.