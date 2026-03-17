MBRF concludes participation in London Book Fair 2026

DUBAI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) concluded its participation in the London Book Fair (LBF), which was held recently at Olympia London.

During the event, MBRF showcased diverse programmes and discussion sessions, attracting distinguished writers, researchers, and experts from across the knowledge sector.

MBRF’s active participation underscored its wide range of initiatives and efforts aimed at advancing global knowledge production and exchange. It further opened new opportunities for collaboration with knowledge and academic institutions and international publishing houses.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “Our participation in the LBF reflects our belief that creating sustainable knowledge societies requires strong international collaboration that brings together expertise and ideas, while encouraging innovation across diverse fields of knowledge. Furthermore, we are committed to reinforcing our presence across global knowledge platforms and opening new avenues of collaboration with international intellectual institutions. This year’s fair provided a pivotal opportunity to exhibit our initiatives, exchange expertise, and explore partnership opportunities to boost knowledge generation and dissemination.”