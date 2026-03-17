Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Accor Group

DUBAI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor Group, one of the world’s leading hospitality and hotel management companies.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that Dubai continues to solidify its position among the world's leading tourist destinations and preferred markets for global investment, thanks to its proactive vision, its long-term strategic planning, and its expanding partnerships with major international organisations operating across the tourism and hospitality sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the importance of strengthening partnership and integration between the public and private sectors in Dubai to support global competitiveness and economic growth across diverse sectors. He also noted Dubai's commitment to providing a stable and stimulating business environment that enables international companies to expand and thrive within a comprehensive ecosystem supported by advanced infrastructure and flexible legislation that safeguards the interests of investors.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation to all the teams working across Accor's various properties in Dubai for their efforts to enhance the visitor experience and solidify the emirate's position as a leading global tourism destination.

Bazin expressed his confidence about market prospects in Dubai and the continued expansion of the company’s portfolio. Amid the backdrop of regional developments, he praised Dubai and the UAE’s ability to adapt to disruptions through prudent contingency planning and institutional resilience.

The meeting was attended by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Gaurav Bhushan, Global Chief Development Officer of Accor; and Duncan O’Rourke, CEO of Accor's Premium, Midscale and Economy division for the Middle East, Africa, Türkiye and Asia-Pacific.