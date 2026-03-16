Both Eid, Friday prayers to be performed separately should they fall on same day: UAE Council for Fatwa

ABU DHABI, 16th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Council for Fatwa has issued a ruling clarifying the Islamic position when Eid coincides with Friday. It affirmed that both the Eid prayer and Friday prayer should be performed at their respective times, in line with the practice of the Prophet (PBUH) and the view held by the majority of scholars, which the Council has adopted.

The fatwa was issued in response to public inquiries and outlines the key rulings as follows:

First: Allah Almighty says: “O you who believe, when the call is made for prayer on Friday, then hasten to the remembrance of Allah and leave trade. That is better for you, if you only knew” [Al-Jumu‘ah: 9].

This verse establishes the obligation of attending Friday prayer for all, without exception, unless supported by clear and definitive evidence. The evidences cited to exempt those who perform Eid prayer from Friday prayer are not conclusive in authenticity or meaning.

Second: It is reported by Al-Nu‘man ibn Bashir that the Prophet (PBUH) used to recite Surat Al-A‘la and Surat Al-Ghashiyah in both Eid and Friday prayers, and when they coincided on the same day, he recited them in both prayers (reported by Al-Bukhari and Muslim).

This indicates that the Prophet performed both prayers separately and did not substitute one for the other.

Third: Friday prayer is one of the most important obligations in Islam and is unanimously considered an individual duty (fard ‘ayn) for those required to attend, unless they have a valid excuse. In contrast, scholars differ on the ruling of Eid prayer, classifying it as recommended, individually obligatory, or communally obligatory. A key legal principle states that a lesser obligation does not override a greater one.

Accordingly, Friday prayer must be held in mosques across the UAE, in line with the majority view of the Hanafi, Maliki, and Shafi‘i schools, as well as one opinion in the Hanbali school.

Fourth: While some scholarly opinions permit those who attend Eid prayer to perform Dhuhr instead of Friday prayer, the Council notes that such views have been addressed and interpreted by scholars. Those who follow this opinion bear no sin. However, performing Friday prayer in congregation remains preferable, as it follows the stronger scholarly position and avoids scholarly disagreement.

The Council urged Muslims to make the most of the remaining days of Ramadan through worship and good deeds, and to mark Eid by strengthening family ties, reconciling differences, promoting compassion, supporting those in need, and bringing joy to orphans and widows.