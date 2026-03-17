Dubai’s real estate services sector continues to record strong growth, reinforcing transparency, market efficiency

DUBAI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s real estate services ecosystem recorded notable growth in 2025, reflecting the institutional maturity of the emirate’s real estate market and the growing demand for regulatory and technical roles that support operational accuracy and transactional transparency.

This progress was reflected in the expansion of real estate valuation activity, the rise in real estate permits, and the strengthened role of registration trustee and real estate services offices, which serve as a key customer-facing interface for market participants.

Within the real estate valuation sector, the market continued to attract specialised expertise. According to data from Dubai Land Department, the number of registered real estate valuers reached 133 by the end of 2025, underscoring the growing importance of valuation as a core component in investment and financing decision-making.

New registrations of real estate valuers increased by 50% compared to 2024, reaching 33, reflecting the continued expansion of the technical talent base in this vital field. The number of registered real estate valuation offices also rose to 68, including eight new offices, further strengthening the market’s capacity to meet rising demand for specialised valuation services.

Real estate permits issued for advertising and promotional activities also recorded a notable increase in 2025, rising by 24% to reach 26,044. The growth reflects sustained market vitality and the diversification of real estate marketing tools within clear regulatory frameworks.

This expansion was supported by the key role played by Dubai Land Department in regulating real estate advertising and strengthening governance through qualitative initiatives, most notably the Real Estate Advertising Governance Platform. The platform leverages digital technologies and artificial intelligence to ensure the accuracy, credibility and regulatory compliance of advertising content across various channels.

Electronic advertisements accounted for the largest share of issued permits, with 23,521 permits. Other permits covered outdoor advertising, classified advertisements, vehicle advertisements and billboards, as well as licences for real estate events such as project launch ceremonies, seminars and open days. This reflects the diversity of communication and promotional channels and their ability to adapt to evolving customer behaviour.

The network of real estate registration and service trustee offices also continued to expand, reaching 32 offices, representing a 14% increase. This growth reflects enhanced accessibility to services and the continued development of the service delivery network.

Transactions completed through these offices rose to 282,661, marking a 5% increase, while the number of customers grew by 7% to reach 563,920 in 2025. This trend highlights the growing reliance on these channels as an effective interface between customers and the official real estate ecosystem.

Overall, this integrated performance reflects the transformation of real estate support services into a core pillar that enhances market efficiency, strengthens regulatory discipline and reinforces investor and customer confidence. It also underscores the commitment of Dubai Land Department to continuously develop this ecosystem, enhance service quality and expand its scope in line with the sustainable growth of the real estate sector, laying the foundation for a more resilient, transparent and sustainable phase in the years ahead.