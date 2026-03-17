Mubadala Investment Company contributes AED100 million in support of 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans' Initiative

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Investment Company has contributed AED 100 million in support of the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” Initiative, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi.

The contribution reflects Mubadala’s commitment to supporting national initiatives that generate sustainable social impact and to strengthening efforts aimed at creating a long-term support system for orphans. By helping ensure greater stability and an improved quality of life for beneficiaries, the initiative contributes to enhancing social cohesion while reinforcing endowment as a sustainable tool for development. The step also highlights the important role national institutions play in supporting humanitarian initiatives that align with the UAE’s social development priorities and reflect the deeply rooted values of generosity and solidarity within the community.

The “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative aims to transform community contributions into sustainable endowment assets invested through an approved waqf mechanism, ensuring continued returns dedicated to supporting orphans across education, healthcare, and essential living needs, while strengthening their opportunities for growth and social inclusion.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO & Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer, Mubadala Investment Company, said: “Mubadala’s participation in the ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ initiative underscores our commitment to national efforts that create lasting social value.

Aligned with the objectives of the Year of Family, the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative reflects the spirit of solidarity and giving deeply rooted in UAE society. The initiative seeks to transform community contributions into sustainable endowment assets that support orphans’ needs across education, healthcare and dignified living.