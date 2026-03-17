Urgent medical aid to Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' following directives of Sheikha Moza bint Suhail Al Khaili

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of Sheikha Moza bint Suhail Al Khaili, the United Arab Emirates has dispatched an urgent shipment of medicines and medical supplies to the Gaza Strip as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'.

The aid, valued at more than AED2.7 million, comes as part of a rapid humanitarian response to support the Palestinian people amid the challenging humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

The shipment includes a range of essential medicines and medical supplies, prepared urgently to meet pressing healthcare needs and support the medical sector in providing necessary treatment to patients and the wounded.

This initiative forms part of the UAE’s continued humanitarian efforts to assist the people of Gaza and address their basic needs, reflecting the country’s longstanding commitment to extending support to communities affected by crises.