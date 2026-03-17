First Abu Dhabi Bank contributes AED20 million in support of 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans' Campaign

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has contributed AED 20 million in support of the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi with the aim of establishing a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to supporting orphan care across the UAE and enhancing their long-term stability and quality of life.

This contribution reflects the commitment of national financial institutions to actively support humanitarian initiatives aligned with the objectives of the Year of Family, while strengthening social cohesion through initiatives that invest in people and support the most vulnerable members of society.

First Abu Dhabi Bank’s participation in the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign reflects its commitment to endowment as a sustainable development tool generates long-term social impact. Through this initiative, the Bank supports programmes that empower orphans and help enhance their quality of life, while reinforcing a shared sense of social responsibility. The initiative also reflects the deeply rooted values of generosity and solidarity that define UAE society.

The “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign aims to transform community contributions into sustainable endowment assets invested through an approved endowment model that generates long-term returns dedicated to supporting orphans in education, healthcare and dignified living, thereby enhancing their quality of life and contributing to a balanced and resilient society.

The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi launched the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign on the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan 2026 as part of a national vision inspired by the legacy of the Founding Father in humanitarian and charitable work, seeking to strengthen endowment culture and encourage broad community participation in sustainable development initiatives across the UAE.