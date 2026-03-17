UAE drug stockpile secure, sufficient to meet local demand: Emirates Drug Establishment

DUBAI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has affirmed that the UAE’s strategic stockpile of medicines and medical supplies is secure and sufficient to meet local market needs.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), has conducted field visits to a number of pharmaceutical factories across the UAE as part of the EDE’s proactive approach and strategic vision to ensure the sustainability of the country’s pharmaceutical ecosystem.

The field visits aimed to support local pharmaceutical manufacturing and review production capabilities as well as the advanced technologies used in drug production.

During the tour, Al Kaabi was briefed by factory officials on current production capacity, future expansion plans and the advanced manufacturing technologies adopted in line with the highest international standards of quality and safety.

Al Kaabi also reviewed the growing role of local pharmaceutical industries in supporting the stability of the national medicines market and strengthening the resilience of pharmaceutical supply chains.

Al Kaabi said: “The UAE’s pharmaceutical ecosystem is capable of responding efficiently to various regional and global developments. The country has succeeded in strengthening the capabilities of local pharmaceutical manufacturers and establishing legislative and regulatory frameworks that support the continued growth of this sector.”

Dr Fatima noted that local pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers play a fundamental role in reinforcing the UAE’s drug security and supporting the national economy, adding that close cooperation with these companies has helped guarantee that the country’s strategic stockpile of medicines and medical supplies is secure and sufficient to meet domestic demand.

Al Kaabi added: “The UAE’s pharmaceutical sector is stable and well-prepared, backed by an advanced regulatory system that ensures the steady availability of medicines to the community in line with the highest standards of quality and safety.”

She stated that the Emirates Drug Establishment will spare no effort to create an integrated regulatory environment that supports research and development in the pharmaceutical sector, while also advancing its regulatory and oversight policies in line with global best practices to safeguard the safety, quality and effectiveness of locally manufactured medicines.

The tour conducted by Dr Fatima Al Kaabi included several pharmaceutical manufacturers in the UAE, including Medisal Pharma and ADCAN Pharma. During the visits, Al Kaabi was introduced to production operations, manufacturing processes and the quality assurance and safety systems applied throughout different stages of pharmaceutical production.

Neha Srivastava, Managing Director of Medisal Pharma, emphasised that the company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is proud of contributing to the UAE’s pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.

She also commended the role that the Emirates Drug Establishment plays in supporting the readiness of national pharmaceutical manufacturers and bolstering cooperation with industry players.

Srivastava added that the UAE boasts a strong pharmaceutical base supported by an advanced regulatory environment and strong preparedness and stability, stressing that Medisal Pharma is committed to ensuring the continuous availability of its products in the market and preventing shortages in its portfolio in support of the country’s drug security system.

Meanwhile, Fokion Sinis, CEO of ADCAN Pharma, said local pharmaceutical manufacturing plays a critical role in maintaining the continued availability of medicines amid increasing global pressure on pharmaceutical supply chains. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing sufficient supplies to meet UAE market demand.

Sinis added that ADCAN Pharma will continue working closely with the Emirates Drug Establishment to boost production capabilities and provide high-quality medicines in line with the highest standards of quality and safety.

These visits are part of the Emirates Drug Establishment’s efforts to promote cooperation and integration with the industrial sector, helping to build an advanced healthcare ecosystem based on innovation, knowledge and sustainability, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub for the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.