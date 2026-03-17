UAE Council for Fatwa calls for Shawwal crescent sighting on Wednesday

ABU DHABI, 17th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Council for Fatwa has called on the public to sight the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal 1447 AH on Wednesday evening, 18 March, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan.

The Council invited individuals to participate in moon sighting and submit observations through its dedicated online platform or contact number, as part of its mandate to oversee crescent sighting and announce the start of lunar months in the UAE.

It noted that moon sighting is a key religious practice marking the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr, and reflects community cooperation in preserving Islamic traditions.

In this context, the Shawwal Moon-Sighting Committee will convene on Wednesday evening in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Sheikh Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Council, and attended by Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Vice Chairman.

The committee will meet after Maghrib prayer to review reports from observation teams, accredited observatories, and public submissions, in line with approved Sharia and scientific criteria.

The Council confirmed that the official announcement will be made through authorised channels following the committee’s deliberations.