WIPO launches AI Infrastructure Interchange

GENEVA, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) launched the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Interchange (AIII), a new initiative for expert dialogue on IP and AI issues that will focus on technical and operational issues and complement ongoing discussions at other WIPO forums.

More than 1,700 participants – including government Ministers, industry leaders in the field of AI and IP as well as other stakeholders – registered to join the launch event held Monday at WIPO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

In his opening address, WIPO Director General Daren Tang said: “AI has the power to change the nature of innovation and creativity. This poses challenges for the global IP ecosystem, but also gives us an opening to identify and seize new opportunities.”

“History shows that new technologies only reach their full potential when the systems around them evolve too. Railways transformed economies once networks became interoperable. Music streaming scaled once the industry built the metadata and rights infrastructure needed for content to move efficiently through the digital ecosystem. AI is now at a similar moment,” Tang said.

He added: “By building strong and healthy infrastructure networks, we can help AI achieve its potential of creating new opportunities while supporting, enabling and empowering human innovators and creators.”

Conversations that include creators, rights-holders, developers and technical experts and others will revolve around issues like facilitating access to data at scale, identification and attribution standards, watermarking, fingerprinting, rights management and even the use of AI to address IP enforcement and infrastructure.

To support the detailed, technical-level discussions envisioned for AIII, a Technical Exchange Network has been assembled with over 90 experts from dozens of countries, spanning technology firms, AI developers, rightsholders, individual creators, academia, and civil society.

This global network of experts will initially focus on undertaking a first-of-its-kind mapping exercise of both existing copyright infrastructure and the technical challenges and opportunities arising from the intersection of AI and the creative economy. The results of this mapping will lead to identification of targeted areas for further work.