Dubai Future Experts Programme opens registration for sixth cohort

DUBAI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has opened registration for the sixth cohort of Dubai Future Experts Programme (DEEP), the world’s first initiative for institutionalising foresight practices in government.

Jointly developed by The Executive Council of Dubai and DFF, the programme brings together local and international experts to advance foresight in the public sector and help cultivate future-ready government leaders.

Through 133 projects to date, the programme has reinforced Dubai’s position as a global leader in future readiness and innovation.

“Dubai has recorded transformational leaps and achievements that differentiate it present, and shape its future, all rooted in a forward-looking strategic mindset," said Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer at DFF. "Dubai leads several pioneering initiatives to develop its foresight ecosystem, including the DEEP, which supports our leadership’s vision to empower national talent with skills for the future, as it’s a cornerstone to the city’s vision.”

Over its five previous cohorts, DEEP has graduated 99 experts from 45 government entities. The programme has strengthened Dubai’s future readiness and supported innovative policies.

The sixth cohort will span six months with participants engaging in two levels: Certified Foresight Practitioner, which focuses on building foresight capability, and Certified Foresight Ambassador, which applies foresight to real institutional challenges.

The first level focuses on an immersive, applied learning experience. It comprises four modules looking at foresight methodologies, including alternative approaches. There are in-person sessions, practical exercises, lectures, and field visits, as well as hands-on exercises with foresight tools and frameworks.

The second level focuses on practical application. Participants will develop a real-world foresight project that addresses a challenge or opportunity relevant to their entity, sector, or to Dubai as a whole. This level centres on project-based work, mentorship, peer-to-peer collaboration, and knowledge transfer.

Graduates can join the DEEP alumni network, enabling them to attend DFF events, join regional and international foresight networks, and contribute their expertise as guest speakers or judges in foresight projects. The alumni network also facilitates ongoing collaboration and knowledge exchange among graduates.

The programme is open to Emirati employees in government and semi-government entities in Dubai, targeting middle and senior management. Applications are open until 17th April 2026.