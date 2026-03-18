Italy's inflation rate rises to 1.5% in February

ROME, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 1.5 percent in February from 1.0 percent in January, statistics agency Istat said, according to ANSA.

The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent month-on-month. Istat revised down its preliminary estimate of a 1.6 percent annual increase and a 0.8 percent monthly rise.

The “shopping trolley” index, which tracks prices of food, household goods and personal care products, rose by 2.0 percent from 1.9 percent in January.

Core inflation - excluding energy and fresh food - leapt from 1.7 percent in January to 2.4 percent in February.

"The significant acceleration is mainly due to price changes in recreational, cultural, and personal care services (+4.9 percent) and transportation services (+2.9 percent); prices of unprocessed food (+3.7 percent) also contribute to the overall inflationary trend," Istat said.