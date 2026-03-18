Darb, Mawaqif free during Eid Al Fitr holiday in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Q Mobility has announced the Darb and Mawaqif fees and timing during the Eid Al Fitr holiday 2026.

The Darb toll fees will be free from Thursday, 19th March until Sunday, 22nd March, and will resume on Monday, 23rd March, according to the approved timings.

Public parking in Abu Dhabi will be free during the same period, with parking fees resuming on 23rd March.

Q Mobility said that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Centres in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including the main Driver and Vehicle Licensing Centre in Al Ain, will be closed during the Eid Al Fitr holiday from Thursday until Sunday. Operations will resume on Monday, according to the regular working hours.

The company added that its services will remain available to customers 24/7 through its official digital channels, including the website, the Darb App, and the TAMM platform.