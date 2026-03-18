Mohammed bin Rashid approves 4,631 residential land plots valued at AED5.3 billion for citizens in Dubai

DUBAI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the allocation of 4,631 residential land plots, valued at AED5.3 billion, for Emirati citizens in Dubai.

Spanning over 71 million square feet across Al Eyas, Latifa City, and Mushrif areas, these plots are part of citizen housing packages in Dubai. They follow a development model that reflects Dubai’s approach to creating integrated residential communities, ensuring a sustainable living experience and a high quality of life.

The residential plot allocation will be conducted through the Emirati platform on the DubaiNow app within the coming week.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasised that providing every Emirati family with suitable housing is a key priority of Dubai’s development strategy, and a key objective of urban development projects designed to build integrated, vibrant communities that place citizens at the heart of their priorities, ensuring families lead fulfilling lives that support both their wellbeing and social and family stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, “Today we approved the allocation of 4,631 residential plots valued at AED5.3 billion, spanning an area of over 71 million square feet in Al Eyas, Latifa City and Mushrif areas. Our vision is consistent: Dubai’s true capital is its people and their families. The UAE citizen will always remain at the top of our priorities.”

His Highness added, “Our goal is for Dubai to become the world’s best city for family life by offering a leading urban ecosystem that combines an integrated social environment and advanced housing supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure and services. By meeting citizens’ needs and anticipating their future aspirations, Dubai will remain the city that embraces people’s dreams and offers every family a more stable living environment, creating a cohesive community where everyone thrives.”

The new package of residential plots is part of a comprehensive development vision designed to create pioneering, modern residential communities. These communities will implement future urban planning standards that link green and open spaces to ensure a safe and healthy life and encourage social interaction.

With easy access to integrated service centres offering top-tier services, and a comprehensive, sustainable infrastructure that meets the demographic and urban structure of every area, the planned communities align with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to achieve sustainable people-centric urban development in Dubai that enhances quality of life and solidifies the emirate’s global competitiveness.

Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, stated, “The approval His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has given for the allocation of new residential plots for Emirati citizens supports Dubai's sustainable urban development. It reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s commitment to the welfare of citizens and the continuous enhancement of their wellbeing by meeting their housing needs within integrated urban environments that foster the stability of Emirati families and elevate their overall living experience.”

He added that Dubai Municipality is committed to carrying out His Highness’s directives by creating an urban planning model for future-ready residential communities supported by sustainable infrastructure and integrated services that provide citizens with the comfort, safety and the world’s best living experience, while fostering sustainable growth and stability in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The announced allocation includes 2,540 residential plots in the Al Eyas area, spanning 39 million square feet. Designed according to the highest urban planning standards, the community will feature advanced infrastructure and premier amenities, including mosques, a community neighbourhood Majlis, retail centres, a school, and an early childhood centre.

To further raise citizens’ quality of life and wellbeing, the area will feature parks and recreational facilities, alongside a dedicated green path with cycling tracks that seamlessly connect all neighbourhoods.

Additionally, 1,761 residential plots are allocated in Latifa City, spanning 28 million square feet. The community will feature mosques, parks and a green path, alongside retail centres, a school, an early childhood centre, a community neighbourhood Majlis and a Quran memorisation centre.

A total of 330 residential plots were allocated in the Mushrif area, spanning 4 million square feet. This community will feature two mosques, a family park, a retail centre and multiple infrastructure amenities.