ITC announces service schedules during Eid Al Fitr holiday

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the service schedules during the Eid Al Fitr holiday 2026, including Customer Happiness Centres, the Truck and Bus Parking Yard, the Impound Yards, public bus services, as well as Driver and Vehicle Licensing Services.

Customer Happiness Centres across the Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday, with official working hours resuming on Monday, 23rd March 2026. However, services will remain available 24/7 through digital channels, including the TAMM platform, ITC website and call centres.

Truck and Bus Parking Yard in Musaffah (M18) will continue to operate around the clock throughout the holiday, with the service provided free of charge.

The centre also indicated that its impound yards in Musaffah will continue to provide services around the clock throughout the holiday.

ITC has announced that buses will operate according to the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays, with additional trips on suburban and intercity services. Additional trips will also be operated throughout the holiday to transport visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

Driver and vehicle licensing services will remain available 24/7 through the “TAMM”. Customers may check the working hours of Light Vehicle Inspection Centres, Heavy Vehicle Inspection Centres, Taresh Premium Service Offices, Insurance Companies, and Plate Numbers Factory via the official website.