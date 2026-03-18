UAE President and Sultan of Oman exchange Eid Al Fitr greetings

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman today exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings during a phone call, conveying their best wishes for continued wellbeing and prosperity for their two countries and peoples and for peace and prosperity worldwide.

The call also addressed developments in the region and their serious implications for regional security and stability. Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to the military escalation and the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further deterioration and preserve regional peace and stability.