Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED4.21 billion housing benefits package for citizens ahead of Eid Al Fitr

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved a housing benefits package worth AED4.21 billion, benefiting 2,652 Emirati citizens across the emirate.

The approved package includes housing loans amounting to AED2.1 billion benefiting 1,415 citizens; ready-built housing grants valued at AED1.82 billion benefiting 914 citizens; residential land grants worth AED144 million benefiting 185 citizens; and exemptions from housing loan repayments totaling AED142 million benefiting 138 senior citizens, limited-income retirees and heirs of deceased citizens.

The disbursement of the first housing package of 2026 comes ahead of Eid Al Fitr and reflects the leadership’s ongoing commitment to enhancing Emirati families’ wellbeing and ensuring their social stability and happiness in an environment that meets their aspirations and needs.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for their continued generous directives, care and commitment to providing citizens with the highest standards of living.

“The leadership’s directives to disburse this housing benefits package reflect their commitment to meeting citizens’ aspirations and housing needs, enhancing their quality of life, and ensuring stability and wellbeing for Emirati families.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “This new housing benefits package embodies our leadership’s ongoing dedication to ensuring dignified living standards and family stability for Emirati citizens, while serving comprehensive development objectives and underscoring the importance of suitable housing as a cornerstone of a cohesive and prosperous society.”

Al Muhairi further noted that Abu Dhabi Housing Authority continuously works to enhance and develop its programmes and services, facilitating citizens’ access to suitable housing, in line with the leadership’s directives and ambitious vision for a prosperous future for citizens.

This package brings the total housing benefits delivered to citizens in Abu Dhabi since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to more than 132,000, exceeding AED181 billion.