UAE directs nationwide 'Qunoot prayers' amid current circumstances

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has directed mosque Imams across the country to recite "Qunoot prayers" during the Fajr (dawn) and Maghrib (sunsit) prayers, in response to current circumstances.

The directive, issued in coordination with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, and other relevant entities, takes effect from Wednesday, 18th March, corresponding to 29 Ramadan 1447 AH.

The move follows a fatwa issued by the UAE Council for Fatwa, adhering to the Prophetic tradition of invoking Qunoot during times of hardship and crisis.