ADNEC Group, Presight partner to implement AI-powered smart venue management

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, to deploy advanced artificial intelligence solutions within its event venues.

This initiative is part of the Group’s digital strategy that aims to enhance operational efficiency through AI and technology solutions.

The agreement covers ADNEC Group’s operations at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain. By integrating Presight solutions into the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the partnership brings data-driven capabilities into the region’s largest event venue, setting a new benchmark for intelligent and sustainable venue management.

“Partnering with Presight gives us access to world-class, nation-level and sovereign-grade AI that will help us achieve these objectives and further strengthen our reputation as a global destination for innovation by redefining the future of event management," said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group.

Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, said, “By integrating Presight’s AI capabilities within their venues, we are transforming how large-scale events are managed, making them safer, smarter, and more sustainable. This collaboration demonstrates how applied intelligence turns complex data into real-time decisions that enhance every aspect of the visitor experience.”

ADNEC Group will leverage Presight’s AI-powered platform (Intelli) to enhance traffic and visitor management, health and safety, crowd monitoring, and waste management. By connecting these systems into a single intelligent ecosystem, the collaboration will enable real-time visibility, predictive insights, and greater operational efficiency.

The collaboration highlights ADNEC Group’s leadership in digital transformation and sustainable innovation, aligning with the UAE’s vision to reinforce the nation’s role as a catalyst for intelligent, globally scalable solutions.