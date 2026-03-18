NCM forecasts moderate weather with scattered rain

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast generally moderate weather across the UAE from tomorrow through 24th March, with temperatures mild during the day and pleasant at night and early morning.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with increasing cloud cover accompanied by convective clouds bringing rainfall of varying intensity over scattered areas of the country.

Temperatures are also expected to decline, particularly on Sunday and Monday.

Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, freshening at times with cloud activity and causing blowing dust and sand in exposed areas, which may reduce horizontal visibility.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, with cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.