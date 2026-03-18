Emaar to sponsor G2 Godolphin Mile

DUBAI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emaar will sponsor the G2 Godolphin Mile, the first Thoroughbred race of the prestigious Dubai World Cup meeting at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 28th March.

With a prize fund of US$1million, the Godolphin Mile attracts an international line-up of horses and those trained in Japan, the US and the UAE have made it to the Winner’s Circle in recent years. In 2025 it was won by Raging Torrent (pictured), trained by the California-based Doug O’Neill and ridden by Frankie Dettori.

One of the world’s most valuable real estate companies, Emaar’s iconic creations include the world-famous Burj Khalifa as well as hundreds of other developments. It also has a hospitality division, as well as a range of malls and entertainment hubs. Its communities across Dubai include such luxury developments as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Arabian Ranches, The Valley, Emaar South and Emaar Beachfront.

“Emaar is a huge part of the infrastructure of Dubai and, increasingly, across the world,” commented Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member, Dubai Racing Club. “They have shaped the cityscape of Dubai and their iconic Burj Khalifa development is one of the most famous structures on the planet. It gives us a stunning backdrop here at Meydan Racecourse and we are proud to be associated with the team behind it.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the Emaar team and their guests back to Meydan Racecourse for this hugely important day and thank them for their backing of the G2 Godolphin Mile. It is a race which often provides an exciting finish and which is truly an international contest with overseas contenders expected to take on our local runners.”

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties, said, "We are proud to support the G2 Godolphin Mile as part of the Dubai World Cup, a globally recognised event that reflects Dubai’s enduring spirit. Such moments highlight the importance of coming together and celebrating the shared experiences that continue to inspire communities."

The G2 Godolphin Mile [Sponsored by Emaar] is race two on the nine-race card.