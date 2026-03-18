teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi unveils new artworks, extended hours for Eid visitors

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- This Eid, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi invited visitors to explore its universe of living artworks, where light, sound, and movement continuously evolve to transcend the limits of guests’ imaginations.

A perfect addition to any trip to the Saadiyat Cultural District, people of all ages can follow their own journey of discovery as they witness art, technology, and nature converge across dynamic, ever-evolving environments, ensuring no two visits to teamLab Phenomena are ever the same.

This Eid is also the perfect time to experience teamLab Phenomena’s two newest transformative artworks “Massless Suns and Dark Suns” and “Megaliths in the Roots Garden”, promising the perfect intertwinement of perception, environment and imagination.