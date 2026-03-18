SRTA launches Eid plan to boost public transport flow

SHARJAH, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announced a comprehensive operational plan for Eid Al Fitr aimed at ensuring smooth mobility across public transport systems.

The plan includes operating 4,600 intercity trips, while reducing bus intervals to 5 minutes during peak hours to enhance service efficiency.

Additionally, 12 public bus routes have been allocated to run 1,144 daily trips across 527 bus stops using 104 buses.

The plan also includes organising eight daily marine trips between Sharjah and Dubai, providing passengers with a comfortable travel experience.