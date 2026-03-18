CBUAE measures strengthen financial stability, resilience: Group CEO of ADIB

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, has said that the measures introduced by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) reflect a proactive and forward-looking approach to reinforcing the stability and resilience of the UAE’s financial system in light of evolving global and regional conditions.

"These actions reaffirm the strength of the UAE’s financial and regulatory framework, supported by strong fundamentals, ample liquidity, and sound capital positions," he added.

He further stated, "By enhancing flexibility within the banking sector, they ensure that financial institutions remain well positioned to continue supporting economic activity and maintaining financial stability. They also underscore the continued readiness of the UAE’s authorities to deploy the necessary policy tools to safeguard the financial system and sustain confidence under all conditions."

He concluded, "At ADIB, we remain fully aligned with the Central Bank and will continue to work closely with regulators and the wider banking sector to support the UAE economy and uphold financial stability.”