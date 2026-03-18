Egypt calls for responsible media discourse, stronger fraternal relations with Arab countries

CAIRO, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of State for Information in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in coordination with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, the National Press Authority, and the National Media Authority in Egypt, has called for regulating media performance and strengthening the deep-rooted fraternal relations between Egypt and the brotherly Arab countries.

In a joint statement, the Egyptian media authorities affirmed that some recent negative practices witnessed in the Egyptian and Arab media arena do not reflect the depth of the historical relations that bind Egypt with a number of brotherly Arab countries, foremost among them the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Republic of Iraq.

The statement stressed that these deeply rooted fraternal relations, at the leadership, official, and popular levels, represent a fundamental pillar for safeguarding the interests of the Arab nation, emphasising that any attempts to undermine them are unacceptable and aim to harm the shared interests of Arab countries.

The statement called on media outlets in Egypt and the brotherly countries to immediately cease debates that are not based on facts or evidence, and to refrain from publishing or circulating any content that could harm fraternal relations, stressing the need to prioritise reason and professional responsibility.

The statement also urged cultural elites and opinion leaders to play their role in confronting attempts to sow division and thwart any efforts aimed at causing discord among Arab peoples, warning of the dangers of rumors and misleading information circulated via social media.

It emphasised the importance of relying on information from official sources in Egypt and the brotherly Arab countries, and ignoring any unreliable sources that seek to spread falsehoods or incite discord.

The statement indicated that, as of now, the relevant authorities in Egypt will take the necessary legal measures to regulate media performance in accordance with the governing laws and regulations, and to prevent any violations that harm national interests or offend brotherly countries.

The statement also called on the competent authorities in Arab countries to take similar measures in accordance with their systems and laws, in a manner that contributes to enhancing media stability and protecting Arab relations from any attempts at abuse or distortion.