BREAKING: Thursday completes Ramadan; Friday marks first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: Presidential Court

ABU DHABI, 18th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Presidential Court has announced that Thursday will complete the Holy Month of Ramadan, and Friday will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in the UAE.

In a statement, the Presidential Court said that, based on the decision of the Moon-sighting Committee for Shawwal 1447 AH—affiliated with the UAE Council for Fatwa—which convened on Wednesday evening in Abu Dhabi, corresponding to 29th Ramadan 1447 AH (18th March 2026), and following a review of reports and moon-sighting results across the country, the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on this evening.

Accordingly, Thursday, 19th March 2026, will be the final day of Ramadan, and Friday, 20th March 2026, will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in the UAE.

On this blessed occasion, the Presidential Court extended its highest congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers; the people of the UAE; and the wider Arab and Islamic nations.

The statement concluded with prayers to Almighty Allah to return this occasion with continued blessings, prosperity and wellbeing for the UAE and the world.